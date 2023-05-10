A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

As of close of business last night, Remitly Global Inc.’s stock clocked out at $18.08, down -0.55% from its previous closing price of $18.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 630287 shares were traded. RELY stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RELY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Hug Joshua sold 7,354 shares for $15.49 per share. The transaction valued at 113,911 led to the insider holds 4,153,631 shares of the business.

Yoakum Rene sold 5,427 shares of RELY for $53,955 on Nov 29. The EVP, Customer and Culture now owns 286 shares after completing the transaction at $9.94 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Hug Joshua, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 7,728 shares for $10.30 each. As a result, the insider received 79,625 and left with 4,173,631 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RELY now has a Market Capitalization of 3.25B and an Enterprise Value of 3.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELY has reached a high of $18.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RELY traded 1.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 839.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 171.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.42M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RELY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.07M with a Short Ratio of 4.07M, compared to 3.03M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $215.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $222.86M to a low estimate of $210.01M. As of the current estimate, Remitly Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $157.25M, an estimated increase of 37.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $228.69M, an increase of 35.10% less than the figure of $37.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $240.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $223.93M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RELY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $930.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $877M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $894.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $653.56M, up 36.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.