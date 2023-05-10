ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The price of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) closed at $21.43 in the last session, down -0.56% from day before closing price of $21.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1790606 shares were traded. ACAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.42.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACAD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $12.

On November 01, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $17.Loop Capital initiated its Hold rating on November 01, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when DAVIS STEPHEN sold 7,806 shares for $21.18 per share. The transaction valued at 165,331 led to the insider holds 108,297 shares of the business.

KIM AUSTIN D. sold 917 shares of ACAD for $19,422 on May 01. The EVP,General Counsel, Secretary now owns 25,513 shares after completing the transaction at $21.18 per share. On May 01, another insider, Teehan Brendan, who serves as the EVP, COO, Head of Commercial of the company, sold 548 shares for $21.18 each. As a result, the insider received 11,607 and left with 9,487 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACAD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.93B and an Enterprise Value of 2.58B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACAD has reached a high of $22.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACAD traded on average about 1.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 161.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ACAD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.61M with a Short Ratio of 9.61M, compared to 8.5M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.93% and a Short% of Float of 7.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.63 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $138.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $142M to a low estimate of $134M. As of the current estimate, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $134.56M, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $144.87M, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $155M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $575M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $530.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $556.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $517.24M, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $675.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $800M and the low estimate is $599.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.