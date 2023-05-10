Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) was $13.08 for the day, down -2.02% from the previous closing price of $13.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 839036 shares were traded. AKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AKR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 72.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Weight and sets its target price to $16 from $17 previously.

On September 19, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on June 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when LUSCOMBE WENDY W sold 807 shares for $15.23 per share. The transaction valued at 12,293 led to the insider holds 37,614 shares of the business.

LUSCOMBE WENDY W sold 800 shares of AKR for $12,042 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 38,421 shares after completing the transaction at $15.05 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.28B and an Enterprise Value of 3.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKR has reached a high of $20.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.60.

Shares Statistics:

AKR traded an average of 676.75K shares per day over the past three months and 766.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 95.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.84% stake in the company. Shares short for AKR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.61M, compared to 1.62M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.72, AKR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.34.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.12M to a low estimate of $63M. As of the current estimate, Acadia Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $80.56M, an estimated decrease of -17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.67M, a decrease of -4.30% over than the figure of -$17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $68.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $274.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $250M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $263.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $317.81M, down -17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $278.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $296.77M and the low estimate is $261M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.