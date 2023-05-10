Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Stock Closes up 0.78% on Tuesday Trading

After finishing at $0.21 in the prior trading day, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) closed at $0.21, up 0.78%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0016 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560120 shares were traded. AGFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2189 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2002.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGFY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 01, 2021, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.

On July 23, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on July 23, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Chang Raymond Nobu bought 2,307,692 shares for $0.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,500,000 led to the insider holds 2,361,538 shares of the business.

Hua Guichao bought 54,264 shares of AGFY for $4,617,866 on Dec 19. The Director now owns 65,956 shares after completing the transaction at $85.10 per share. On May 20, another insider, Chang Raymond Nobu, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $2.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,500 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGFY now has a Market Capitalization of 5.37M and an Enterprise Value of 36.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGFY has reached a high of $30.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2461, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1842.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 20.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.13M. Insiders hold about 12.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AGFY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 372.94k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 213.55k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.98 and a low estimate of -$1.98, while EPS last year was -$5.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.01, with high estimates of -$1.01 and low estimates of -$1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$58.06 and -$58.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$58.06. EPS for the following year is -$3.26, with 1 analysts recommending between -$3.26 and -$3.26.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $12.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.64M to a low estimate of $12.64M. As of the current estimate, Agrify Corporation’s year-ago sales were $25.27M, an estimated decrease of -50.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.05M, a decrease of -46.00% over than the figure of -$50.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.05M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.86M, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $78.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $78.37M and the low estimate is $78.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.