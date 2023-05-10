Amdocs Limited (DOX) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) closed at $88.83 down -1.65% from its previous closing price of $90.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 981055 shares were traded. DOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Amdocs Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 14, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $86 from $91 previously.

On November 11, 2020, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $75.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOX now has a Market Capitalization of 11.51B and an Enterprise Value of 11.59B. As of this moment, Amdocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOX has reached a high of $97.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DOX has traded an average of 631.44K shares per day and 717.14k over the past ten days. A total of 120.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.72M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DOX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 1.12M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.53%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DOX is 1.74, from 1.58 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.77.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.48 and a low estimate of $1.46, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.95 and $5.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.89. EPS for the following year is $6.52, with 5 analysts recommending between $6.65 and $6.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.22B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22B to a low estimate of $1.22B. As of the current estimate, Amdocs Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.15B, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.23B, an increase of 6.10% less than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.58B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.29B and the low estimate is $5.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.