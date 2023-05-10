American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $18.85

The closing price of American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE: AAT) was $18.85 for the day, down -0.16% from the previous closing price of $18.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501609 shares were traded. AAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AAT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 20, 2022, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $40.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on May 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $42.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when RADY ERNEST S bought 100,000 shares for $18.89 per share. The transaction valued at 1,889,000 led to the insider holds 7,577,628 shares of the business.

RADY ERNEST S bought 80,000 shares of AAT for $1,488,000 on May 04. The Chairman & CEO now owns 7,477,628 shares after completing the transaction at $18.60 per share. On May 03, another insider, RADY ERNEST S, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $17.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,766,000 and bolstered with 7,397,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.06B and an Enterprise Value of 2.68B. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAT has reached a high of $34.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.37.

Shares Statistics:

AAT traded an average of 632.81K shares per day over the past three months and 611.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.85M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AAT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.07M, compared to 1.66M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.41% and a Short% of Float of 7.18%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.29, AAT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.42.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $104.3M to a low estimate of $104.3M. As of the current estimate, American Assets Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $104.16M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $105.67M, an increase of 3.20% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104.73M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $428.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $419.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $423.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $422.65M, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $428.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $447.45M and the low estimate is $411.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.