An average trading volume for TransUnion (TRU) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) closed at $64.93 in the last session, down -0.44% from day before closing price of $65.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1102012 shares were traded. TRU stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 01, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $80.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 01, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $72 to $91.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Skinner Todd C. sold 25,989 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,559,340 led to the insider holds 28,749 shares of the business.

RUSSELL HEATHER J sold 7,996 shares of TRU for $459,050 on Mar 24. The EVP, Chief Legal Officer now owns 31,535 shares after completing the transaction at $57.41 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, MAULDIN RICHARD DANE, who serves as the EVP – Operations of the company, sold 7,250 shares for $60.63 each. As a result, the insider received 439,604 and left with 24,805 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRU now has a Market Capitalization of 12.19B and an Enterprise Value of 17.44B. As of this moment, TransUnion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRU has reached a high of $90.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRU traded on average about 1.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.33M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 193.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.10M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TRU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.08M with a Short Ratio of 4.91M, compared to 4.43M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 3.00%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TRU is 0.42, which was 0.31 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.38.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.7 and $3.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.56. EPS for the following year is $4.22, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $4.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $957.29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $978M to a low estimate of $949.54M. As of the current estimate, TransUnion’s year-ago sales were $948.3M, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $986.75M, an increase of 4.30% over than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $969.7M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.71B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.23B and the low estimate is $4.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.