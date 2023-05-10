An average trading volume for Wingstop Inc. (WING) has been steady over the recent period.

As of close of business last night, Wingstop Inc.’s stock clocked out at $201.76, down -2.26% from its previous closing price of $206.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 545583 shares were traded. WING stock price reached its highest trading level at $206.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $200.73.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WING’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on May 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $224 from $204 previously.

On March 27, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $160.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Skipworth Michael sold 4,910 shares for $208.21 per share. The transaction valued at 1,022,311 led to the insider holds 19,242 shares of the business.

MCDONALD WESLEY S sold 1,500 shares of WING for $309,975 on May 05. The Director now owns 5,310 shares after completing the transaction at $206.65 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Anand Krishnan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 862 shares for $173.21 each. As a result, the insider received 149,311 and left with 3,639 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WING now has a Market Capitalization of 6.30B and an Enterprise Value of 6.82B. As of this moment, Wingstop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 100.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 83.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 60.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WING has reached a high of $223.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 184.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 153.56.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WING traded 694.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 884.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 117.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WING as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 2.71M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.46% and a Short% of Float of 10.76%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.74, WING has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.44.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.21 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.11. EPS for the following year is $2.45, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.63 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $103.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $107.44M to a low estimate of $96.88M. As of the current estimate, Wingstop Inc.’s year-ago sales were $83.78M, an estimated increase of 23.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $105.45M, an increase of 17.60% less than the figure of $23.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $110.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $102.2M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WING’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $436.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $424.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $357.52M, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $483.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $503.68M and the low estimate is $471.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.