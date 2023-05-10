An investigation into Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)’s technical aspects

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) closed the day trading at $30.22 up 0.57% from the previous closing price of $30.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 618570 shares were traded. GIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GIL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on May 02, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GIL now has a Market Capitalization of 5.22B and an Enterprise Value of 6.09B. As of this moment, Gildan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIL has reached a high of $34.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.32.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GIL traded about 575.45K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GIL traded about 641.77k shares per day. A total of 179.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.31M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GIL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.56M with a Short Ratio of 4.56M, compared to 4.11M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.53% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Dividends & Splits

GIL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.74, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%. The current Payout Ratio is 25.60% for GIL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 29, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.12 and $2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.99. EPS for the following year is $3.39, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.65 and $3.16.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $818.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $833.44M to a low estimate of $806.73M. As of the current estimate, Gildan Activewear Inc.’s year-ago sales were $895.6M, an estimated decrease of -8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $924.8M, an increase of 8.80% over than the figure of -$8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $968.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $907.34M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.24B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.53B and the low estimate is $3.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.