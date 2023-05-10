An investigation into HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)’s technical aspects

In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623302 shares were traded. HMST stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.89.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of HomeStreet Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on April 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $21 previously.

On February 01, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $24 to $28.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on January 31, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Hand Erik D bought 3,167 shares for $6.25 per share. The transaction valued at 19,794 led to the insider holds 12,158 shares of the business.

Endresen William bought 1,500 shares of HMST for $9,315 on May 05. The EVP, Comm’l RE & Capital Pres. now owns 18,423 shares after completing the transaction at $6.21 per share. On May 05, another insider, Parr David L, who serves as the EVP, DIR. OF COMM’L BANKING of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $6.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,409 and bolstered with 4,033 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HMST now has a Market Capitalization of 211.51M. As of this moment, HomeStreet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMST has reached a high of $41.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.77.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HMST has traded an average of 277.64K shares per day and 827.96k over the past ten days. A total of 18.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.00M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HMST as of Apr 13, 2023 were 482.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 375.84k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.57% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HMST is 0.40, from 1.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 23.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.48%. The current Payout Ratio is 28.80% for HMST, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 07, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.42 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.94. EPS for the following year is $1.27, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.15 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $56.82M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $57.2M to a low estimate of $56.26M. As of the current estimate, HomeStreet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $73.07M, an estimated decrease of -22.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.19M, a decrease of -20.60% over than the figure of -$22.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.56M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HMST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $232M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $229M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $230.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $284.88M, down -19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $244M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $258M and the low estimate is $237M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.