An investigation into PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $61.96 in the prior trading day, PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) closed at $61.41, down -0.89%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7401952 shares were traded. PDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.71.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PDD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $93 from $116 previously.

On March 02, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $77 to $113.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on October 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $70.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDD now has a Market Capitalization of 89.40B and an Enterprise Value of 70.15B. As of this moment, PDD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDD has reached a high of $106.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.04.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.63M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.27B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 911.82M. Shares short for PDD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 29.08M with a Short Ratio of 27.75M, compared to 29.96M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.48 and $3.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.04. EPS for the following year is $5.23, with 27 analysts recommending between $6.98 and $4.34.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $4.63B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.99B to a low estimate of $4.4B. As of the current estimate, PDD Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.31B, an estimated increase of 40.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.69B, an increase of 30.20% less than the figure of $40.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.14B.

A total of 43 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.89B, up 28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.86B and the low estimate is $25.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.