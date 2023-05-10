An overall feel about Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $20.73, up 0.83% from its previous closing price of $20.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 957166 shares were traded. GOOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.19.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GOOS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 17, 2023, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOOS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.90B and an Enterprise Value of 2.21B. As of this moment, Canada’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOS has reached a high of $24.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GOOS traded 1.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.02M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.27% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 14.59M with a Short Ratio of 16.30M, compared to 16.78M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.95% and a Short% of Float of 33.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $190.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $196.32M to a low estimate of $182.34M. As of the current estimate, Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $167.33M, an estimated increase of 14.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $56.03M, an increase of 6.90% less than the figure of $14.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $60.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53.28M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $886.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $872.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $882M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $823.82M, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $979.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $914.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.