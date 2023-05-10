Analysis of Federated Hermes Inc. (NYSE:FHI): Selected Notes

In the latest session, Federated Hermes Inc. (NYSE: FHI) closed at $38.37 down -1.74% from its previous closing price of $39.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 829457 shares were traded. FHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.18.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Federated Hermes Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $47 from $35 previously.

On June 29, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $32 to $40.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on April 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $198.50 to $28.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when DONAHUE J CHRISTOPHER sold 15,340 shares for $39.57 per share. The transaction valued at 607,074 led to the insider holds 408,524 shares of the business.

Van Meter Stephen sold 4,480 shares of FHI for $176,488 on May 04. The VP, Chief Compliance Officer now owns 34,388 shares after completing the transaction at $39.39 per share. On May 03, another insider, DONAHUE J CHRISTOPHER, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 63,107 shares for $40.89 each. As a result, the insider received 2,580,748 and left with 423,864 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FHI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.69B and an Enterprise Value of 3.62B. As of this moment, Federated’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FHI has reached a high of $45.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.03.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FHI has traded an average of 942.30K shares per day and 937.04k over the past ten days. A total of 84.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.55M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FHI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.05M, compared to 3.11M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FHI is 1.12, from 1.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.64. The current Payout Ratio is 42.98% for FHI, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 17, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.79, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.48 and $3.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.34. EPS for the following year is $3.75, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.94 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $400.51M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $404.04M to a low estimate of $395.79M. As of the current estimate, Federated Hermes Inc.’s year-ago sales were $366.01M, an estimated increase of 9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $410.19M, an increase of 8.90% less than the figure of $9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $412.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $406.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.45B, up 11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.