Analysis of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK): Selected Notes

After finishing at $22.49 in the prior trading day, First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) closed at $22.11, down -1.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 937819 shares were traded. FIBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FIBK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On February 01, 2023, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $44 to $43.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on January 30, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when SCOTT JULIE A sold 8,027 shares for $23.14 per share. The transaction valued at 185,745 led to the insider holds 2,439,074 shares of the business.

Scott Jonathan R sold 3,000 shares of FIBK for $69,420 on May 08. The Director now owns 977,920 shares after completing the transaction at $23.14 per share. On May 05, another insider, SCOTT JULIE A, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 70,250 shares for $23.27 each. As a result, the insider received 1,634,718 and left with 2,447,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIBK now has a Market Capitalization of 2.75B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIBK has reached a high of $46.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.76.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 807.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 104.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.40M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FIBK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.15M, compared to 2.46M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 3.85%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FIBK’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.82, compared to 1.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.65.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.32 and $2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.81. EPS for the following year is $2.98, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.37 and $2.66.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $274.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $283.76M to a low estimate of $270.2M. As of the current estimate, First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s year-ago sales were $291M, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $275.42M, a decrease of -7.30% less than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $278.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270.91M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.