Analyst EPS estimates for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) stock

After finishing at $147.45 in the prior trading day, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) closed at $146.83, down -0.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4201146 shares were traded. ABBV stock price reached its highest trading level at $148.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $146.27.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABBV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 01, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $172.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when Sorg Elaine K. sold 6,130 shares for $165.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,011,450 led to the insider holds 35,330 shares of the business.

Sorg Elaine K. sold 7,499 shares of ABBV for $1,212,338 on Apr 17. The SVP, US COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS now owns 35,330 shares after completing the transaction at $161.67 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Sorg Elaine K., who serves as the SVP, US COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS of the company, sold 15,002 shares for $160.03 each. As a result, the insider received 2,400,770 and left with 42,829 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABBV now has a Market Capitalization of 267.48B and an Enterprise Value of 321.52B. As of this moment, AbbVie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABBV has reached a high of $168.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $134.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 156.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 150.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ABBV as of Apr 13, 2023 were 15.14M with a Short Ratio of 15.14M, compared to 14.04M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ABBV’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.78, compared to 5.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.44.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.99 and a low estimate of $2.86, while EPS last year was $3.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.82, with high estimates of $2.97 and low estimates of $2.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.28 and $10.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.96. EPS for the following year is $11.05, with 18 analysts recommending between $12.35 and $9.46.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $13.53B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.67B to a low estimate of $13.39B. As of the current estimate, AbbVie Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.58B, an estimated decrease of -7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.37B, a decrease of -10.30% less than the figure of -$7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.08B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABBV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.05B, down -9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.16B and the low estimate is $48.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.