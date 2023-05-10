Analyst EPS estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) stock

In the latest session, GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) closed at $69.24 down -1.16% from its previous closing price of $70.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1742073 shares were traded. GDDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.98.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GoDaddy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $95.

On March 21, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $88.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on January 18, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $86 to $103.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Lau Michele sold 277 shares for $74.96 per share. The transaction valued at 20,763 led to the insider holds 80,322 shares of the business.

Daddario Nick sold 90 shares of GDDY for $6,746 on May 02. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 21,063 shares after completing the transaction at $74.96 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Bhutani Amanpal Singh, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,987 shares for $77.41 each. As a result, the insider received 153,818 and left with 278,258 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDDY now has a Market Capitalization of 10.76B and an Enterprise Value of 13.80B. As of this moment, GoDaddy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDDY has reached a high of $85.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.03.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GDDY has traded an average of 1.06M shares per day and 1.62M over the past ten days. A total of 154.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.94M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GDDY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 1.88M, compared to 1.76M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.87 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.42. EPS for the following year is $3.53, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.26 and $2.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.06B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, GoDaddy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.08B, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.09B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.73B and the low estimate is $4.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.