Analysts predict EPS of $0.55 for Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)’s current quarter

After finishing at $72.02 in the prior trading day, Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) closed at $70.26, down -2.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1260163 shares were traded. PLNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLNT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 25, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $73 to $70.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Strong Buy on September 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Simmons Jennifer sold 15 shares for $77.73 per share. The transaction valued at 1,166 led to the insider holds 6,706 shares of the business.

Simmons Jennifer sold 86 shares of PLNT for $6,368 on Mar 20. The Div President, Corp Stores now owns 6,721 shares after completing the transaction at $74.05 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, O’Donnell Brian, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 61 shares for $74.05 each. As a result, the insider received 4,517 and left with 4,342 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLNT now has a Market Capitalization of 5.93B and an Enterprise Value of 7.80B. As of this moment, Planet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLNT has reached a high of $85.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 969.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.7M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 83.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.54% stake in the company. Shares short for PLNT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.41M with a Short Ratio of 3.55M, compared to 3.43M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.01% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.24 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.16. EPS for the following year is $2.64, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $2.41.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $252.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $264M to a low estimate of $243M. As of the current estimate, Planet Fitness Inc.’s year-ago sales were $224.44M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $271.23M, an increase of 15.60% over than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $282.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $261.5M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $936.77M, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.