Analysts predict EPS of $1.76 for FMC Corporation (FMC)’s current quarter

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) closed the day trading at $110.50 down -1.30% from the previous closing price of $111.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1032587 shares were traded. FMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FMC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $145.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when DOUGLAS MARK bought 4,121 shares for $115.53 per share. The transaction valued at 476,102 led to the insider holds 41,672 shares of the business.

Sandifer Andrew D sold 5,000 shares of FMC for $638,835 on Mar 02. The EVP and CFO now owns 39,061 shares after completing the transaction at $127.77 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, pereira ronaldo, who serves as the EVP, President, FMC Americas of the company, sold 1,955 shares for $129.29 each. As a result, the insider received 252,761 and left with 19,478 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FMC now has a Market Capitalization of 15.49B and an Enterprise Value of 18.34B. As of this moment, FMC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMC has reached a high of $134.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 120.02.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FMC traded about 831.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FMC traded about 1.15M shares per day. A total of 125.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.56M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FMC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 1.33M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

Dividends & Splits

FMC’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.32, up from 2.22 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.58. The current Payout Ratio is 37.70% for FMC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1153:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.8 and a low estimate of $1.71, while EPS last year was $1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.63, with high estimates of $1.81 and low estimates of $1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.1 and $7.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.74. EPS for the following year is $8.8, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.5 and $8.18.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.45B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.44B. As of the current estimate, FMC Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.45B, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.5B, an increase of 12.40% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.8B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.58B and the low estimate is $6.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.