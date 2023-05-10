Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) closed the day trading at $17.33 up 4.90% from the previous closing price of $16.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 746340 shares were traded. FDMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FDMT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.00 and its Current Ratio is at 14.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On November 18, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Chacko Jacob sold 5,000 shares for $20.05 per share. The transaction valued at 100,270 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Bizily Scott sold 3,750 shares of FDMT for $75,000 on Apr 21. The Chief Legal and HR Officer now owns 2,109 shares after completing the transaction at $20.00 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Bizily Scott, who serves as the Chief Legal and HR Officer of the company, sold 2,248 shares for $19.30 each. As a result, the insider received 43,386 and left with 2,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FDMT now has a Market Capitalization of 503.83M and an Enterprise Value of 306.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 176.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 97.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FDMT has reached a high of $26.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FDMT traded about 522.49K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FDMT traded about 944.46k shares per day. A total of 32.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.66M. Insiders hold about 9.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FDMT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.16M with a Short Ratio of 3.16M, compared to 2.61M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.52% and a Short% of Float of 13.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.78 and a low estimate of -$1, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.92, with high estimates of -$0.77 and low estimates of -$1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.08 and -$4.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.63. EPS for the following year is -$3.89, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.67 and -$6.07.