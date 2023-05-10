Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

In the latest session, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) closed at $0.79 up 1.96% from its previous closing price of $0.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0152 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7755284 shares were traded. AMRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7710.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Amyris Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on April 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when ALVAREZ EDUARDO sold 231,368 shares for $1.23 per share. The transaction valued at 284,305 led to the insider holds 612,546 shares of the business.

Kung Frank sold 200,000 shares of AMRS for $700,000 on Sep 21. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $3.50 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, Kung Frank, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 400,000 shares for $3.60 each. As a result, the insider received 1,440,000 and left with 36,488 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMRS now has a Market Capitalization of 421.69M and an Enterprise Value of 1.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRS has reached a high of $4.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1028, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9894.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMRS has traded an average of 4.85M shares per day and 5.97M over the past ten days. A total of 327.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.91M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 55.33M with a Short Ratio of 49.58M, compared to 49.28M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.09% and a Short% of Float of 20.73%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $53.04M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $56.22M to a low estimate of $47.65M. As of the current estimate, Amyris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $57.71M, an estimated decrease of -8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $278.56M, an increase of 327.20% over than the figure of -$8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $283M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $268.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $601M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $481.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $531.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $269.85M, up 96.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $492.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $637M and the low estimate is $415.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.