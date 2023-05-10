Analysts provide stock recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

In the latest session, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) closed at $2.44 down -17.85% from its previous closing price of $2.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3272376 shares were traded. ATRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1901.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on July 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $3 from $8 previously.

On July 13, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $5.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Touchon Pascal sold 15,679 shares for $3.63 per share. The transaction valued at 56,868 led to the insider holds 750,728 shares of the business.

Koppikar Utpal sold 6,871 shares of ATRA for $24,921 on Mar 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 181,978 shares after completing the transaction at $3.63 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Dupont Jakob, who serves as the EVP, Head of R&D of the company, sold 5,074 shares for $3.63 each. As a result, the insider received 18,403 and left with 290,794 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATRA now has a Market Capitalization of 250.27M and an Enterprise Value of 79.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATRA has reached a high of $9.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9586, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8718.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATRA has traded an average of 1.27M shares per day and 1.5M over the past ten days. A total of 103.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.28M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.98% stake in the company. Shares short for ATRA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 19.21M with a Short Ratio of 19.21M, compared to 16.7M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.88% and a Short% of Float of 20.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.72, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.82 and -$2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.26. EPS for the following year is -$1.85, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.33 and -$2.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.57M, down -34.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $75.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $179.9M and the low estimate is $11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 80.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.