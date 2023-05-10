Analysts provide stock recommendations for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

After finishing at $1.92 in the prior trading day, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) closed at $1.83, down -4.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1146514 shares were traded. ILPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ILPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when JONES LISA HARRIS sold 19,659 shares for $2.00 per share. The transaction valued at 39,332 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Morea Joseph sold 17,500 shares of ILPT for $36,293 on May 03. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.07 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Donley Brian E., who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $2.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000 and bolstered with 9,340 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ILPT now has a Market Capitalization of 128.51M and an Enterprise Value of 4.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILPT has reached a high of $15.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7928, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7941.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.42M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.54M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ILPT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 2.84M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ILPT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.04, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.96.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$2.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.86 and -$1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.86. EPS for the following year is -$1.37, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.37 and -$1.37.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $107.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.3M to a low estimate of $106.6M. As of the current estimate, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s year-ago sales were $107.22M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.33M, an increase of 2.40% over than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $107.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $440M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $427.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $433.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $388.15M, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $438.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $450M and the low estimate is $433.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.