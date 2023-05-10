Analysts provide stock recommendations for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) closed the day trading at $201.26 down -2.31% from the previous closing price of $206.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2370213 shares were traded. EL stock price reached its highest trading level at $207.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $200.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 470.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on March 14, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On March 08, 2023, Societe Generale Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $294.

On February 17, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $295.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on February 17, 2023, with a $295 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Haney Carl P. sold 9,741 shares for $253.90 per share. The transaction valued at 2,473,240 led to the insider holds 4,773 shares of the business.

Hyman Jennifer sold 5,234 shares of EL for $1,396,847 on Feb 03. The Director now owns 1,000 shares after completing the transaction at $266.88 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Freda Fabrizio, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 6,831 shares for $280.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,912,680 and left with 118,931 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EL now has a Market Capitalization of 73.63B and an Enterprise Value of 77.56B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 24.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EL has reached a high of $284.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $186.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 240.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 243.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EL traded about 1.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EL traded about 3.59M shares per day. A total of 357.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 229.88M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.88M, compared to 2.54M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 1.24%.

Dividends & Splits

EL’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.64, up from 2.52 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89. The current Payout Ratio is 82.70% for EL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 22, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.03 and $3.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.54. EPS for the following year is $5.68, with 28 analysts recommending between $8.31 and $4.43.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $3.62B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.55B to a low estimate of $3.32B. As of the current estimate, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.56B, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.09B, an increase of 3.80% over than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.9B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.74B, down -9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.74B and the low estimate is $16.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.