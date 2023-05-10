Analyzing Corteva Inc. (CTVA)’s quick and current ratios

In the latest session, Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) closed at $57.10 down -0.85% from its previous closing price of $57.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2771663 shares were traded. CTVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Corteva Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 19, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $78.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on January 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $64 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Magro Charles V. bought 40,000 shares for $60.64 per share. The transaction valued at 2,425,480 led to the insider holds 126,095 shares of the business.

Grimm Audrey sold 10,000 shares of CTVA for $627,932 on Sep 15. The insider now owns 7,511 shares after completing the transaction at $62.79 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTVA now has a Market Capitalization of 40.42B and an Enterprise Value of 43.72B. As of this moment, Corteva’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTVA has reached a high of $68.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CTVA has traded an average of 3.17M shares per day and 2.58M over the past ten days. A total of 712.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 709.47M. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CTVA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.98M with a Short Ratio of 5.66M, compared to 5.41M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CTVA is 0.60, from 0.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.81 and a low estimate of $1.5, while EPS last year was $1.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.1 and $2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.96. EPS for the following year is $3.5, with 25 analysts recommending between $4 and $3.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.62B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.91B to a low estimate of $6.21B. As of the current estimate, Corteva Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.25B, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.03B, an increase of 9.20% over than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.9B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.45B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.05B and the low estimate is $18.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.