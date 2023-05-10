Analyzing Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON)’s quick and current ratios

After finishing at $8.09 in the prior trading day, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) closed at $7.83, down -3.21%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10615333 shares were traded. PTON stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PTON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 55.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 54.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 05, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Cotter Jennifer Cunningham sold 25,428 shares for $13.06 per share. The transaction valued at 332,064 led to the insider holds 27,401 shares of the business.

Cortese Thomas sold 18,965 shares of PTON for $247,628 on Feb 21. The Chief Product Officer now owns 413 shares after completing the transaction at $13.06 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, RENDICH ANDREW S, who serves as the Chief Supply Chain Officer of the company, sold 10,137 shares for $13.08 each. As a result, the insider received 132,553 and left with 18,944 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTON now has a Market Capitalization of 2.64B and an Enterprise Value of 4.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 87.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTON has reached a high of $17.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.95M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 341.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 310.65M. Insiders hold about 2.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PTON as of Apr 27, 2023 were 36.97M with a Short Ratio of 34.06M, compared to 34.51M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.43% and a Short% of Float of 12.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.64, while EPS last year was -$3.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.45 and -$3.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.84, with 24 analysts recommending between $4 and -$2.27.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $627.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $662.27M to a low estimate of $485.3M. As of the current estimate, Peloton Interactive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $678.7M, an estimated decrease of -7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $656.24M, an increase of 6.40% over than the figure of -$7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $727.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $616.5M.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.58B, down -22.40% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.14B and the low estimate is $2.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.