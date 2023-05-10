Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) closed the day trading at $0.10 up 6.67% from the previous closing price of $0.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0060 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2727548 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 27, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

On July 01, 2020, SunTrust started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.SunTrust initiated its Buy rating on July 01, 2020, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APTX now has a Market Capitalization of 7.99M and an Enterprise Value of -23.31M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APTX has reached a high of $0.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1366, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3314.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APTX traded about 4.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APTX traded about 4.75M shares per day. A total of 67.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.08M. Insiders hold about 13.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.00% stake in the company. Shares short for APTX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 418.19k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.27% and a Short% of Float of 5.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.44.