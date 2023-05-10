Are analysts optimistic about Ares Management Corporation’s (NYSE:ARES) stock?

As of close of business last night, Ares Management Corporation’s stock clocked out at $80.50, down -1.78% from its previous closing price of $81.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 927642 shares were traded. ARES stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARES’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 31, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $92.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 160,844 shares for $19.94 per share. The transaction valued at 3,207,953 led to the insider holds 38,105,498 shares of the business.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 200,000 shares of ARES for $4,371,520 on May 04. The 10% Owner now owns 37,944,654 shares after completing the transaction at $21.86 per share. On Apr 25, another insider, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $21.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,389,175 and bolstered with 37,744,654 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARES now has a Market Capitalization of 14.46B and an Enterprise Value of 26.68B. As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 92.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARES has reached a high of $90.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.95.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARES traded 1.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 177.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.54M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ARES as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 5.04M, compared to 4.95M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.60, ARES has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.64.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.95 and $3.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.79. EPS for the following year is $5.11, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.85 and $4.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $733.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $804.4M to a low estimate of $673.5M. As of the current estimate, Ares Management Corporation’s year-ago sales were $591.75M, an estimated increase of 24.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $779.18M, a decrease of -2.80% less than the figure of $24.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $856.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $699.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.06B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.69B and the low estimate is $3.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.