Are analysts optimistic about Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ:INTC) stock?

The closing price of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) was $30.10 for the day, down -2.18% from the previous closing price of $30.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30563615 shares were traded. INTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INTC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on April 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $30 from $20 previously.

On April 28, 2023, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $39.

Bernstein Upgraded its Underperform to Mkt Perform on April 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when GELSINGER PATRICK P bought 8,200 shares for $30.41 per share. The transaction valued at 249,324 led to the insider holds 138,265 shares of the business.

GELSINGER PATRICK P bought 9,700 shares of INTC for $249,081 on Feb 23. The CEO now owns 18,700 shares after completing the transaction at $25.68 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Holthaus Michelle Johnston, who serves as the EVP & GM, CCG of the company, sold 695 shares for $26.57 each. As a result, the insider received 18,465 and left with 181,039 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTC now has a Market Capitalization of 129.55B and an Enterprise Value of 143.22B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTC has reached a high of $44.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.63.

Shares Statistics:

INTC traded an average of 44.45M shares per day over the past three months and 44.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.12B. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.50% stake in the company. Shares short for INTC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 56.79M with a Short Ratio of 69.79M, compared to 81.01M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.46, INTC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.92. The current Payout Ratio is 74.83% for INTC, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 27 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $1.74, with 31 analysts recommending between $2.75 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 26 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.24B to a low estimate of $11.99B. As of the current estimate, Intel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $15.32B, an estimated decrease of -21.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.24B, a decrease of -13.20% over than the figure of -$21.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.65B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.05B, down -18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.22B and the low estimate is $50.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.