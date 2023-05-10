Are Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) shares too expensive at this price?

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) closed the day trading at $14.55 down -0.48% from the previous closing price of $14.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 836574 shares were traded. KW stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KW, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 08, 2020, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $22.

On January 27, 2020, BofA/Merrill started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $24.BofA/Merrill initiated its Neutral rating on January 27, 2020, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh sold 23,666 shares for $16.09 per share. The transaction valued at 380,786 led to the insider holds 23,934 shares of the business.

ZAX STANLEY R bought 35,000 shares of KW for $635,250 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 458,800 shares after completing the transaction at $18.15 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, RICKS MARY, who serves as the PRESIDENT of the company, sold 62,357 shares for $19.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,187,901 and left with 2,031,929 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.07B and an Enterprise Value of 7.89B. As of this moment, Kennedy-Wilson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KW has reached a high of $21.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.99.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KW traded about 1.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KW traded about 1.01M shares per day. A total of 137.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.16M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KW as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.9M with a Short Ratio of 5.61M, compared to 6.71M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 7.50%.

Dividends & Splits

KW’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.96, up from 0.96 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.60.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.53 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $2.97, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.97 and $2.97.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $136.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $144.3M to a low estimate of $129.28M. As of the current estimate, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $136.1M, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $140.73M, an increase of 6.90% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $147.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $134.16M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $583.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $515.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $549.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $540M, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $619.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $655.6M and the low estimate is $582.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.