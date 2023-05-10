As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) offers stability

In the latest session, Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) closed at $94.76 up 0.21% from its previous closing price of $94.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 586123 shares were traded. LAMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lamar Advertising Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 289.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 116.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on July 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $108 from $112 previously.

On June 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $135 to $103.

On March 29, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Peer Perform rating and target price of $131.Wolfe Research initiated its Peer Perform rating on March 29, 2022, with a $131 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Johnson Jay LeCoryelle sold 6,000 shares for $95.63 per share. The transaction valued at 573,792 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Fletcher Nancy bought 200 shares of LAMR for $21,046 on Feb 28. The Director now owns 3,887 shares after completing the transaction at $105.23 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, REIFENHEISER THOMAS V, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,200 shares for $98.61 each. As a result, the insider received 216,938 and left with 39,671 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAMR now has a Market Capitalization of 9.89B and an Enterprise Value of 10.89B. As of this moment, Lamar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAMR has reached a high of $111.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LAMR has traded an average of 414.87K shares per day and 516.54k over the past ten days. A total of 101.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.73M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LAMR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 1.96M, compared to 2.01M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.88%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LAMR is 5.00, from 4.85 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.24. The current Payout Ratio is 116.70% for LAMR, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.19 and $5.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.17. EPS for the following year is $5.59, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.93 and $5.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $535M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $535M to a low estimate of $535M. As of the current estimate, Lamar Advertising Company’s year-ago sales were $517.85M, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $548M, an increase of 3.90% over than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $548M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $548M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $2.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.