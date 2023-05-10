Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Stocks Hit Low of $128.02 Before Closing at $133.15

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) closed the day trading at $133.15 up 2.42% from the previous closing price of $130.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2842501 shares were traded. TEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $128.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TEAM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $165 from $240 previously.

On January 05, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $150.

On December 15, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $155.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on December 15, 2022, with a $155 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Cannon-Brookes Michael sold 8,614 shares for $131.51 per share. The transaction valued at 1,132,790 led to the insider holds 312,376 shares of the business.

Farquhar Scott sold 8,614 shares of TEAM for $1,132,787 on May 08. The Co-CEO, Co-Founder now owns 312,376 shares after completing the transaction at $131.51 per share. On May 05, another insider, Cannon-Brookes Michael, who serves as the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of the company, sold 8,614 shares for $134.28 each. As a result, the insider received 1,156,676 and left with 320,990 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEAM now has a Market Capitalization of 34.79B and an Enterprise Value of 34.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 58.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -116.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEAM has reached a high of $300.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 157.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 179.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TEAM traded about 2.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TEAM traded about 2.83M shares per day. A total of 255.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.44M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TEAM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.95M with a Short Ratio of 4.95M, compared to 5.02M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 3.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.11 and $1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $2.17, with 25 analysts recommending between $3.76 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $914.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $937.27M to a low estimate of $909.3M. As of the current estimate, Atlassian Corporation’s year-ago sales were $759.84M, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $954.42M, an increase of 18.40% less than the figure of $20.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $978.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $920.8M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8B, up 25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.44B and the low estimate is $3.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.