BBWI (Bath & Body Works Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) closed the day trading at $32.24 down -1.13% from the previous closing price of $32.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2210155 shares were traded. BBWI stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BBWI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $37 from $48 previously.

On April 06, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Arlin Wendy C. sold 1,625 shares for $38.29 per share. The transaction valued at 62,222 led to the insider holds 91,072 shares of the business.

Mazurek Thomas E. sold 16,338 shares of BBWI for $690,315 on May 27. The Chief Supply Chain Officer now owns 11,225 shares after completing the transaction at $42.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBWI now has a Market Capitalization of 8.65B and an Enterprise Value of 13.48B. As of this moment, Bath’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBWI has reached a high of $52.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BBWI traded about 3.38M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BBWI traded about 3.26M shares per day. A total of 229.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.32M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BBWI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.74M with a Short Ratio of 8.74M, compared to 11.7M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.30%.

Dividends & Splits

BBWI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.35 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.89. EPS for the following year is $3.5, with 18 analysts recommending between $4 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.4B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.42B to a low estimate of $1.37B. As of the current estimate, Bath & Body Works Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.45B, an estimated decrease of -3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.57B, a decrease of -3.00% over than the figure of -$3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.52B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBWI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.56B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.22B and the low estimate is $7.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.