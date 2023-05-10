Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) closed the day trading at $1.05 down -1.87% from the previous closing price of $1.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2835596 shares were traded. BITF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BITF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BITF now has a Market Capitalization of 259.49M and an Enterprise Value of 289.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -34.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BITF has reached a high of $2.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9952, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0060.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BITF traded about 4.38M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BITF traded about 5.09M shares per day. A total of 219.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.27M. Insiders hold about 7.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.96% stake in the company. Shares short for BITF as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.68M with a Short Ratio of 8.15M, compared to 9.25M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.