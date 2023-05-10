Blackstone Inc. (BX) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $81.17 in the prior trading day, Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) closed at $81.63, up 0.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3399072 shares were traded. BX stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.05.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $104 to $105.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $88 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 1,810,400 shares for $30.03 per share. The transaction valued at 54,360,013 led to the insider holds 7,002,347 shares of the business.

Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 180,000 shares of BX for $5,512,752 on Apr 17. The 10% Owner now owns 8,812,747 shares after completing the transaction at $30.63 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, Blackstone Holdings III L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 91,100 shares for $30.53 each. As a result, the insider received 2,781,046 and left with 8,992,747 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BX now has a Market Capitalization of 68.58B. As of this moment, Blackstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 98.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BX has reached a high of $122.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.25M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 742.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 700.18M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 24.02M with a Short Ratio of 24.02M, compared to 21.17M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 3.38%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BX’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.90, compared to 3.90 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.42.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $1.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.84 and $4.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.42. EPS for the following year is $5.98, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.35 and $5.54.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $2.42B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.49B to a low estimate of $2.36B. As of the current estimate, Blackstone Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.15B, an estimated decrease of -41.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.9B, an increase of 11.70% over than the figure of -$41.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.83B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.59B, down -10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.39B and the low estimate is $14.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.