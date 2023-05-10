Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) closed the day trading at $10.14 down -1.46% from the previous closing price of $10.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1906494 shares were traded. OWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OWL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 363.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $13.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on October 19, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares for $12.15 per share. The transaction valued at 1,445,850 led to the insider holds 43,396,043 shares of the business.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 165,000 shares of OWL for $1,980,000 on Aug 23. The 10% Owner now owns 43,515,043 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Blue Pool Capital Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 254,000 shares for $11.77 each. As a result, the insider received 2,989,580 and left with 43,680,043 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OWL now has a Market Capitalization of 4.59B and an Enterprise Value of 6.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OWL has reached a high of $14.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.21.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OWL traded about 4.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OWL traded about 3.57M shares per day. A total of 456.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 428.22M. Insiders hold about 1.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OWL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 20.18M with a Short Ratio of 20.18M, compared to 22.83M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 5.82%.

Dividends & Splits

OWL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.52, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $389.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $401M to a low estimate of $367.88M. As of the current estimate, Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $293.74M, an estimated increase of 32.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $393.39M, an increase of 20.20% less than the figure of $32.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $399.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $385.44M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, up 16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.18B and the low estimate is $1.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.