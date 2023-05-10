Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM)’s EPS estimates by 9 analysts

The closing price of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) was $93.41 for the day, up 1.91% from the previous closing price of $91.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 814099 shares were traded. BFAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BFAM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 140.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 29, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $114.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on July 06, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $158 to $173.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when TOCIO MARY ANN sold 10,000 shares for $90.54 per share. The transaction valued at 905,400 led to the insider holds 55,768 shares of the business.

Kramer Stephen Howard sold 4,800 shares of BFAM for $434,092 on May 08. The CEO & President now owns 137,518 shares after completing the transaction at $90.44 per share. On May 05, another insider, Burke Mary Lou, who serves as the COO North America Center Ops of the company, sold 7,680 shares for $89.76 each. As a result, the insider received 689,391 and left with 43,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BFAM now has a Market Capitalization of 4.28B and an Enterprise Value of 6.20B. As of this moment, Bright’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 68.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BFAM has reached a high of $94.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.51.

Shares Statistics:

BFAM traded an average of 479.29K shares per day over the past three months and 705.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.07M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BFAM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 924.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 1.53M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.83. EPS for the following year is $3.67, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.25 and $3.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $588.54M to a low estimate of $581.1M. As of the current estimate, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $490.34M, an estimated increase of 19.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $619.61M, an increase of 18.20% less than the figure of $19.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $622.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $616.46M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.02B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.7B and the low estimate is $2.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.