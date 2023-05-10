Cabot Corporation (CBT) Shares Decline by -3.47% to Close at $68.10

As of close of business last night, Cabot Corporation’s stock clocked out at $68.10, down -3.47% from its previous closing price of $70.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 534034 shares were traded. CBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.32.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CBT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on March 13, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $94.

On November 16, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $80 to $90.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on July 23, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $62.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Kalkstein Hobart sold 10,031 shares for $83.00 per share. The transaction valued at 832,573 led to the insider holds 68,383 shares of the business.

Kalita Karen A sold 4,575 shares of CBT for $357,449 on Jun 06. The SVP and General Counsel now owns 25,874 shares after completing the transaction at $78.13 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Kalkstein Hobart, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 17,235 shares for $77.86 each. As a result, the insider received 1,341,986 and left with 52,785 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBT now has a Market Capitalization of 4.19B and an Enterprise Value of 5.41B. As of this moment, Cabot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBT has reached a high of $83.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.34.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CBT traded 291.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 324.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.92M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CBT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 842.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.84M, compared to 855.13k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.74, CBT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.77. The current Payout Ratio is 24.10% for CBT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 24, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $1.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2, with high estimates of $2.16 and low estimates of $1.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.6 and $6.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.45. EPS for the following year is $7.08, with 6 analysts recommending between $7.65 and $4.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $1.11B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $984.42M. As of the current estimate, Cabot Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.09B, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B, an increase of 11.60% over than the figure of $1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.17B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.32B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.05B and the low estimate is $4.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.