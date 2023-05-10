Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH)’s EPS estimates by 11 analysts

As of close of business last night, Camping World Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $25.36, up 2.38% from its previous closing price of $24.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 727512 shares were traded. CWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CWH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 20.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On August 04, 2022, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $36.

Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on June 30, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when LEMONIS MARCUS sold 94,903 shares for $27.69 per share. The transaction valued at 2,627,883 led to the insider holds 505,268 shares of the business.

LEMONIS MARCUS sold 272,097 shares of CWH for $7,497,669 on Nov 22. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 600,171 shares after completing the transaction at $27.56 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Bell Karin L, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 454 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 13,620 and left with 105,444 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWH now has a Market Capitalization of 979.31M and an Enterprise Value of 4.63B. As of this moment, Camping’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWH has reached a high of $33.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.35.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CWH traded 1.19M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.56M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CWH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.9M with a Short Ratio of 7.90M, compared to 7.9M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.60% and a Short% of Float of 21.79%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.50, CWH has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.77.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.05 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.46. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.05 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $1.97B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.07B to a low estimate of $1.82B. As of the current estimate, Camping World Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.17B, an estimated decrease of -9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.79B, a decrease of -0.60% over than the figure of -$9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.73B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.97B, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.04B and the low estimate is $6.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.