Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Records -0.07% Price decrease in Tuesday Trading

As of close of business last night, Capital One Financial Corporation’s stock clocked out at $89.01, down -0.07% from its previous closing price of $89.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1980836 shares were traded. COF stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $120 to $100.

Stephens Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on January 05, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $79.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Blinde Neal sold 8,000 shares for $115.16 per share. The transaction valued at 921,280 led to the insider holds 121,472 shares of the business.

FAIRBANK RICHARD D sold 12,537 shares of COF for $1,438,871 on Nov 14. The Chairman and CEO now owns 3,757,022 shares after completing the transaction at $114.77 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, West Kara, who serves as the Chief Audit Officer of the company, sold 606 shares for $114.63 each. As a result, the insider received 69,466 and left with 7,793 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COF now has a Market Capitalization of 37.21B. As of this moment, Capital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COF has reached a high of $128.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.62.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COF traded 3.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 382.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 377.94M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for COF as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.72M with a Short Ratio of 7.72M, compared to 6.42M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.40, COF has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.74. The current Payout Ratio is 11.80% for COF, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4 and a low estimate of $2.79, while EPS last year was $4.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.46, with high estimates of $3.82 and low estimates of $2.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.52 and $10.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.98. EPS for the following year is $14.12, with 20 analysts recommending between $16.5 and $11.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $9.21B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.91B to a low estimate of $8.97B. As of the current estimate, Capital One Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.23B, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.42B, an increase of 7.00% less than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.13B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.25B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.14B and the low estimate is $34.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.