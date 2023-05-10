Codexis Inc. (CDXS) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) closed at $3.09 down -9.38% from its previous closing price of $3.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 902432 shares were traded. CDXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8850.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Codexis Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when NICOLS JOHN J sold 35,714 shares for $4.14 per share. The transaction valued at 147,874 led to the insider holds 783,965 shares of the business.

NICOLS JOHN J sold 35,714 shares of CDXS for $151,377 on Apr 17. The Director now owns 783,965 shares after completing the transaction at $4.24 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, NICOLS JOHN J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 35,714 shares for $4.11 each. As a result, the insider received 146,681 and left with 783,965 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDXS now has a Market Capitalization of 247.96M and an Enterprise Value of 177.61M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDXS has reached a high of $13.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1142, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6814.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CDXS has traded an average of 621.23K shares per day and 683.19k over the past ten days. A total of 65.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.01M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CDXS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.94M with a Short Ratio of 4.35M, compared to 4.89M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.91% and a Short% of Float of 6.78%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$1.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $18.13M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $19.9M to a low estimate of $16.3M. As of the current estimate, Codexis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.41M, an estimated decrease of -52.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.16M, a decrease of -53.10% less than the figure of -$52.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.05M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDXS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $71.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $138.59M, down -48.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $83.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $104.87M and the low estimate is $66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.