Consensus estimate for Cybin Inc. (CYBN)’s next quarter EPS at -$0.05

After finishing at $0.32 in the prior trading day, Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) closed at $0.31, down -3.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0115 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1045429 shares were traded. CYBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2960.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CYBN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYBN now has a Market Capitalization of 69.64M and an Enterprise Value of 52.88M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYBN has reached a high of $1.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3825, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4992.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 981.89k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 188.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.76M. Insiders hold about 22.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.86% stake in the company. Shares short for CYBN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.88M, compared to 3M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.24.