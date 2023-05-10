Consensus estimates for BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, BellRing Brands Inc.’s stock clocked out at $36.03, down -3.25% from its previous closing price of $37.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1647330 shares were traded. BRBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.45.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BRBR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 109.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 23, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when STEIN ELLIOT JR bought 2,000 shares for $23.67 per share. The transaction valued at 47,340 led to the insider holds 19,551 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRBR now has a Market Capitalization of 4.47B and an Enterprise Value of 5.37B. As of this moment, BellRing’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRBR has reached a high of $37.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BRBR traded 875.02K shares on average per day over the past three months and 921.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 134.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.30M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BRBR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.73M, compared to 3.85M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.59%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.23. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $1.36.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $372.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $380.8M to a low estimate of $368.78M. As of the current estimate, BellRing Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $315.2M, an estimated increase of 18.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $438.05M, an increase of 18.20% over than the figure of $18.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $446.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $431.75M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 18.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.