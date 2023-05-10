Consensus estimates for Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) stock’s next quarter

The price of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) closed at $41.85 in the last session, down -3.59% from day before closing price of $43.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 692245 shares were traded. BHF stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.08.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BHF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 12, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $53 to $54.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $52.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on January 26, 2022, with a $52 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHF now has a Market Capitalization of 2.92B and an Enterprise Value of 1.96B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHF has reached a high of $60.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.83.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BHF traded on average about 592.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 572.51k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 69.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.53M. Insiders hold about 1.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BHF as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.37M, compared to 1.51M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.13 and a low estimate of $3.46, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.89, with high estimates of $4.4 and low estimates of $3.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.96 and $13.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.74. EPS for the following year is $17.16, with 12 analysts recommending between $19.01 and $15.57.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.17B to a low estimate of $2.02B. As of the current estimate, Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.13B, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.1B, an increase of 10.90% over than the figure of -$2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.04B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.42B, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.07B and the low estimate is $7.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.