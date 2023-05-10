Considering Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The closing price of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) was $97.32 for the day, up 2.64% from the previous closing price of $94.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 878564 shares were traded. LNTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LNTH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on March 08, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

On October 13, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $105.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on October 13, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Montagut Etienne sold 2,118 shares for $88.67 per share. The transaction valued at 187,803 led to the insider holds 67,254 shares of the business.

Sabens Andrea sold 386 shares of LNTH for $34,227 on Apr 17. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 61,904 shares after completing the transaction at $88.67 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Montagut Etienne, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 3,684 shares for $82.09 each. As a result, the insider received 302,420 and left with 69,372 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LNTH now has a Market Capitalization of 6.42B and an Enterprise Value of 6.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 341.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNTH has reached a high of $99.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.01.

Shares Statistics:

LNTH traded an average of 1.08M shares per day over the past three months and 1.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.75M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LNTH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.64M with a Short Ratio of 3.48M, compared to 3.5M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.32% and a Short% of Float of 7.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.7 and $5.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.58. EPS for the following year is $6.14, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.5 and $5.56.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $309.1M to a low estimate of $299.63M. As of the current estimate, Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $223.72M, an estimated increase of 36.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $316.89M, an increase of 39.00% over than the figure of $36.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $322.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $306.73M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $935.06M, up 34.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.