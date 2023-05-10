Considering TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, TRX Gold Corporation’s stock clocked out at $0.60, up 1.99% from its previous closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0116 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561379 shares were traded. TRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5960 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on February 16, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRX now has a Market Capitalization of 158.51M and an Enterprise Value of 149.72M. As of this moment, TRX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRX has reached a high of $0.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5006, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4358.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRX traded 428.07K shares on average per day over the past three months and 581.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 281.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.17M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 396.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 487.34k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.14% and a Short% of Float of 0.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $12.49M. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.49M to a low estimate of $12.49M. As of the current estimate, TRX Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.5M, an estimated increase of 399.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.59M, an increase of 130.40% less than the figure of $399.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.59M.