Considering YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) closed at $43.04 in the last session, down -1.94% from day before closing price of $43.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 947439 shares were traded. YETI stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YETI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 24, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $51 to $43.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on January 18, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $47.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YETI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.38B and an Enterprise Value of 3.31B. As of this moment, YETI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YETI has reached a high of $55.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YETI traded on average about 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.96M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for YETI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.61M with a Short Ratio of 9.14M, compared to 9.02M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.94% and a Short% of Float of 12.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.26 and $2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.19. EPS for the following year is $2.76, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.06 and $2.51.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $294.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $318.25M to a low estimate of $286.2M. As of the current estimate, YETI Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $293.63M, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $424.32M, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $464.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $406.97M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YETI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.01B and the low estimate is $1.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.