Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

The price of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) closed at $23.82 in the last session, up 0.25% from day before closing price of $23.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 632326 shares were traded. CORT stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CORT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Securities on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On April 04, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $27.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 15, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Maduck Sean sold 625 shares for $25.28 per share. The transaction valued at 15,800 led to the insider holds 56,462 shares of the business.

Robb Gary Charles sold 186 shares of CORT for $4,842 on Nov 23. The Chief Business Officer now owns 21,143 shares after completing the transaction at $26.03 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Robb Gary Charles, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 4,814 shares for $26.03 each. As a result, the insider received 125,308 and left with 21,329 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CORT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.44B and an Enterprise Value of 1.97B. As of this moment, Corcept’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CORT has reached a high of $30.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CORT traded on average about 916.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 843.64k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 107.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.67M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CORT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 17.92M with a Short Ratio of 17.92M, compared to 15.53M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.64% and a Short% of Float of 29.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $109.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $111M to a low estimate of $108M. As of the current estimate, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $103.39M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.28M, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $111M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CORT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $445.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $435M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $441.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $401.86M, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $465.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $503M and the low estimate is $436.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.