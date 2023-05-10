Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Cutera Inc.’s stock clocked out at $20.20, down -2.27% from its previous closing price of $20.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 919221 shares were traded. CUTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CUTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when Mowry David H bought 996 shares for $50.12 per share. The transaction valued at 49,920 led to the insider holds 131,779 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CUTR now has a Market Capitalization of 384.69M and an Enterprise Value of 497.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.97 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUTR has reached a high of $59.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CUTR traded 685.47K shares on average per day over the past three months and 514.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.22M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 131.11% stake in the company. Shares short for CUTR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.45M with a Short Ratio of 4.45M, compared to 4.96M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.47% and a Short% of Float of 29.00%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $59.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $63.8M to a low estimate of $57.39M. As of the current estimate, Cutera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $58.01M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.75M, an increase of 8.60% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $288.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $275.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $281.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.4M, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $340.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $361.5M and the low estimate is $305.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.