CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Shares Decline by -1.84% to Close at $136.15

The closing price of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) was $136.15 for the day, down -1.84% from the previous closing price of $138.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 550726 shares were traded. CYBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $139.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $133.84.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CYBR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 142.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on May 02, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $175.

On April 21, 2023, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $185.

On January 24, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $147.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on January 24, 2023, with a $147 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYBR now has a Market Capitalization of 5.44B and an Enterprise Value of 5.06B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -42.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYBR has reached a high of $165.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 138.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 141.67.

Shares Statistics:

CYBR traded an average of 425.76K shares per day over the past three months and 528.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.52M. Shares short for CYBR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 1.91M, compared to 1.73M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.66% and a Short% of Float of 4.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 25 analysts recommending between $1.77 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 24 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $164M to a low estimate of $161.95M. As of the current estimate, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $127.56M, an estimated increase of 27.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $175.32M, an increase of 23.20% less than the figure of $27.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $179.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $169.2M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $735M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $724M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $730.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $591.71M, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $899.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $956.1M and the low estimate is $863.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.