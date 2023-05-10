E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs EJH

In the latest session, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) closed at $0.27 down -4.04% from its previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0113 from its previous closing price. On the day, 819652 shares were traded. EJH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2886 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2622.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EJH now has a Market Capitalization of 146.59M and an Enterprise Value of 100.35M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -45.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EJH has reached a high of $91.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9269, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.5906.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EJH has traded an average of 1.01M shares per day and 3.22M over the past ten days. A total of 24.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.99M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EJH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 371.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 121.44k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 0.15%.